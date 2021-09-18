Podemos to encourage male contraception in the Balearics

The political formation Unidos Podemos has registered a non-law proposal in the Balearic Parliament to urge research in the field of male contraception.

The political formation Unidos Podemos has registered a non-law proposal in the Balearic Parliament to urge research in the field of male contraception and include in the next State Sexual and Reproductive Health Law measures of co-responsibility throughout the reproductive process.

The deputy and vice president of the Parliament and promoter of the initiative, Gloria Santiago, explained that “there are dozens of contraceptive methods for women and they bear the entire burden of contraception and its side effects.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Therefore, in her opinion, “it is time that both men and women share that responsibility.”

Santiago defends the need to “design a new sexual health strategy with a gender perspective” and that policies in this area “conform to joint responsibility in conception”, in such a way that men and women share responsibility “throughout the reproductive process and family planning”.

The deputy of Unidas Podemos considers that, with the assumption of responsibility both in family planning and in subsequent care work by women in a majority way, “the inequality of opportunities between men and women continues to be perpetuated, mainly in the results in their professional and personal development, thus promoting the consequent gender gap.”

The proposal is to urge the central government to financially encourage research in the field of male contraception and the creation of preferential economic evaluation mechanisms to study its financing by the National Health System.

In addition, NLP proposes to develop public policies focused on promoting joint responsibility throughout the reproductive process to make the population aware of the need to share responsibilities and involve men in conception.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.