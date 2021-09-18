Outrage over outages

JUNTA delegate Maribel Sanchez defended the public administration’s efforts to solve the problem of Almeria City’s electricity cuts.

Sanchez admitted the difficulties involved in finding a solution for neighbourhoods where there were a proliferation of illegal hookups.

“The administration is paying special attention to families who pay their electricity bills but still don’t have a supply,” the delegate told the Spanish media.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She also referred to an aspect of the conflict that Junta was unable to resolve.

“I can make demands on Endesa and discuss energy issues to help families that are affected by this dramatic situation,” Sanchez pointed out.

“But the principal problem behind the outages is marihuana,” she declared, referring to an Endesa study which found that consumption does not drop during the night.

This was clear proof of the amount of electricity used for cannabis growing, the power company concluded.

“The police are doing everything they can with all the means at their disposal, but we are aware that they need more backing and reinforcements,” the delegate declared.

Meanwhile, Sanchez added, families were still without electricity “and that’s not fair.”