Open morning in Albox

By
Linda Hall
-
0
ALBOX CENTRE: Members of the Almanzora Group of Friends Photo credit: Almanzora Group of Friends

AFTER closing throughout August, the Almanzora Group of Friends reopen their Albox centre on Saturday, September 25.

There will be an open morning at the Plaza San Antonio premises between 11am and 1pm with a raffle, book sale, tombola and probably some games as well as free drinks and snacks.

“Please come along with your friends and neighbours. We promise you an interesting and entertaining morning,” said the Group’s president Shelagh Murdoch Copeland.

The Group, which is totally self-funding, is not affiliated to any political or religious organisation.

“We have so many services to help you. Pop into the Almanzora Group of Friends during opening hours and browse at your leisure. We are here to help,” Shelagh said.

For more information about the Group, visit the www.almanzoragof.org website.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

