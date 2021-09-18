Open morning in Albox

AFTER closing throughout August, the Almanzora Group of Friends reopen their Albox centre on Saturday, September 25.

There will be an open morning at the Plaza San Antonio premises between 11am and 1pm with a raffle, book sale, tombola and probably some games as well as free drinks and snacks.

“Please come along with your friends and neighbours. We promise you an interesting and entertaining morning,” said the Group’s president Shelagh Murdoch Copeland.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Group, which is totally self-funding, is not affiliated to any political or religious organisation.

“We have so many services to help you. Pop into the Almanzora Group of Friends during opening hours and browse at your leisure. We are here to help,” Shelagh said.

For more information about the Group, visit the www.almanzoragof.org website.