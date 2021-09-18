News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

BULLFIGHTS AGAIN: Vera town hall spent €62,000 on improvements to the bullring Photo credit: Vera town hall

Vera fights VERA town hall has spent €62,000 of its annual investment budget on improvements and upkeep to the local bullring prior to the series of bullfights that began on September 22 and continue until Sunday September 26. As well as the corridas, events at the bullring include a concert featuring the legendary flamenco guitarist Tomatito on September 23.

Cult remake BRITISH actor Chiwetel Ejiofar, co-starring in The Man who Fell to Earth, has recently been filming in Tabernas. The new series, which will be shown on SkyShowtime in 2022, is a remake of the 1976 cult film where Ejiofar steps into David Bowie’s former role of Dr Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien who lands in New Mexico.

 

