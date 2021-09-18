Submitting applications for Municipal Social Emergency Aids for families in a situation of economic vulnerability and risk of social exclusion for the payment of school supplies will open.

Following the publication of the announcement of the call in the Official Gazette of the Province of Malaga, submitting applications for Municipal Social Emergency Aids for families in a situation of economic vulnerability and risk of social exclusion for the payment of school supplies will open for the 2021/2022 course of the Municipal Shock Plan.

This has been communicated by the Councillor for Education, Gema Laguna, explaining that “the application and all of the information can be consulted in the electronic headquarters of the Town Council and on the website of the National Subsidies Base.”

“Until next Friday, October 1, those interested may submit their applications, and must do so at the Town Hall Entry Register or on the Electronic Headquarters”, she has detailed.

Regarding the subsidy, with a budget allocation of €18,148.79, the councillor highlights the increase in the amounts to be awarded compared to last year.

“For primary, secondary and special education students, a redeemable voucher worth €70 euros can be applied for. For children it will be €90, and for Baccalaureate and Training Cycles it will be €110 euros.

“In this way, we intend to continue helping the families of Nerja and Maro that have been hit hard by this health, social and economic crisis”.

Link: Bases and Application for Municipal Aid for the payment of school supplies.

