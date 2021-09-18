Demonstration by neo-Nazi group in Madrid’s Chueca district causes concern

A DEMONSTRATION by neo-Nazi and neo-fascist groups in Madrid’s Chueca district has caused great concern as homophobic and racist chanting is heard

A demonstration called for 5pm today, Saturday, September 18, in the Madrid district of Chueca, arranged by neo-Nazi groups to supposedly protest against the Government’s 2030 and 2050 Agenda, has ended up leading to a controversial march involving the use of non-stop homophobic and racist chanting by the people involved in the protest.

Some of the chants heard coming from the neo-Nazi marchers reportedly included, “Out with queers from our neighborhoods”, and, “Here are the fascists”, along with a selection of racist chants, with videos of the march that were posted on social networks creating huge outrage, with many questioning how a march of this type could ever have been given the authorisation to be staged in the first place.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported by elplural.com, the protest was originally planned by the Madrid Seguro neighborhood association, but, they are known to have been joined in the march by other neo-fascist groups like Plataforma Cultural-ñ, The People for Truth, and the far-right party Spain 2000.

Chueca is famous as being Madrid’s main focal area for LGBTI Pride celebrations, along with other associations, centres, and shops that support similar themes, and even though the protest had been called to demonstrate against the 2030 and 2050 Agendas – which are government packages of measures designed to combat climate change, and promote technological innovation – many are wondering why a protest called by a neo-Nazi group whose beliefs are known to be directly opposed to those of the LGBTI community, should be allowed to take place in such a famous neighbourhood as Chueca.

no voy a comentar nada al respecto por que igual entro a la cárcel directo #chueca #nazis pic.twitter.com/qXQE6mQwI0

— i💤an (@izanfddez) September 18, 2021

Manifestación nazi hoy en el barrio de Chueca en Madrid con gritos de "Hitler". Son escoltados y protegidos por la Policía. Así campa a sus anchas el fascismo en España.pic.twitter.com/0jHouAHpnc

— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) September 18, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.