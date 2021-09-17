News snippets – Costa Blanca North

By
Linda Hall
-
0
PROUD MOMENT: Ivan Cano with his father at Campello town hall Photo credit: Campello town hall

Tokyo winner IVAN CANO, a 26-year-old athlete who is visually-impaired and took silver for his 7.04-metre long jump in the Tokyo Olympics, recently visited Campello.  Cano is a frequent visitor to the municipality where his father Jose Antonio Cano is the chief of the Policia Local force. 

Fiestas boost THE regional government has declared Altea’s principal fiestas, which combine Moors and Christians parades and Cristo del Sagrario events, as Fiestas of Tourist Interest. These are held each year at the end of September although the 2021 celebrations have been scaled-down owing to anti-Covid regulations.

Fly-tippers OVER a recent two-week period, Alfaz town hall started proceedings against seven members of public and business-owners for irregularly dumping garden waste, rubble and household appliances. Public Safety councillor Toni Such called on members of public to inform the town hall whenever they spotted fly-tipping.

