News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

More sand CALPE town hall began reconstructing the La Fossa promenade, badly damaged by Storm Gloria in January 2020. The central government is paying half of the €110,586 cost which includes demolishing the Hipocampos lookout point and eliminating a large raised flowerbed to gain another 300 square metres of beach.

Vital role ALFAZ resident Alejandro Ortiz Montesinos aged 22, was one of the team of lifesavers who went to the rescue of a young Ukrainian woman who fell from Benidorm’s Castillo landmark. He has spent the last five summers as a Benidorm lifeguard, switching to swimming pools during the winter.

Joint effort VILLAJOYOSA hosted a training session for police officers from all over Spain on the Study and Analysis of Intelligence, Terrorism and Organised Crime from local perspectives. National government sub-delegate Araceli Poblador emphasised the need to adapt to new times and “out-think wrongdoers” by pooling information from all forces.

Action plan TEULADA-MORAIRA councillors voted unanimously in favour of joining the EU’s Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy. The town hall will be committed to introducing measures that can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40 per cent before 2030 and creating an action plan with input from local residents.

ITV unit A MOBILE ITV station for roadworthiness testing will visit Finestrat’s Plaza de la Union Europea at 10.30am on Friday October 15. The tests, restricted to agricultural vehicles, motorcycles and mopeds, will cost €13.08 for tractors and €17.73 for motorcycles and mopeds but €27.47 for those with catalytic converters.

Rabbit war THE fences surrounding Benissa’s municipal allotments have been reinforced with electro-welded wire mesh that will help to protect produce from voracious rabbits who sneak in from rural areas to eat the growers’ crops. The irrigation system has also been improved with the addition of a 10,000-litre water deposit.