Judge in Prince Andrew sex abuse case tells ‘worried’ Duke papers can be served on his LA lawyers

The Judge in the Prince Andrew sex abuse case has told a ‘worried’ Duke that papers can be served on his LA lawyers.

The Judge told the Dukes legal team that it ‘is not a game of hide and seek behind palace walls’ and papers can be served on his LA lawyers in a huge blow for ‘worried’ royal.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said that Virginia Giuffre’s legal teams plan to deliver them to his US lawyer was ‘reasonably calculated to bring the papers served to the defendant’s attention’ and that it did not matter whether the Duke of York ‘authorised’ the lawyer to accept them.

The lawyer, Andrew Brettler, had no immediate comment and Ms Giuffre’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this week, the Prince had challenged a High Court ruling that he can be served with papers in his US sex case. In what was being seen as another delaying tactic by the duke, his legal team said it would look to overturn the decision on a legal technicality.

It comes as the Prince’s mood has reportedly changed over the past few days and he has become ‘worried’ and is ‘not his usual blasé self’- although he did arrange a shoot on the first day of court proceedings.

Sources had revealed that he is readying himself for a brutal legal battle that he fears could cost him millions of pounds.

