Dream comes true for family as they reunite with long lost cat after a decade

Dream comes true for one family as they reunite with their long lost cat who had been missing for a staggering 10 years.

Luckily 12-year-old cat Forbes was spotted in Aberdeen, looking in need of some TLC and medical treatment. He was discovered only two miles from his family home, which he had gone missing from a decade ago.

Greg Stevenson, an animal rescue officer was able to discover that Forbes had been micro-chipped. This meant that he could trace Forbes’ owners and that they would eventually be reunited.

Owners Neil and Lucy Henderson had spent nine months searching for Forbes, before they eventually assumed that the worst had sadly happened. After Forbes went missing they had eventually made the move from Aberdeen to Edinburgh.

Neil said: “When Forbes first went missing in March 2011, we were distraught.

“We’d had him from when he was a kitten and we had such a special bond.

“He was such a unique and friendly character, we absolutely adored him.

“Our friend made posters and we went door-to-door in the area we lived in Rosemount.

“We asked people to check garages and sheds as we thought he may have just been locked inside.

“After eight or nine months, we very sadly had to come to the realisation that the worst may have happened.”

As soon as the family found out that Forbes had been found they headed to Aberdeen to be reunited.

Neil commented that: “My wife phoned when I was on the motorway and she told me I had to pull over,”

“I was completely unprepared for what I was about to be told and hearing that Forbes had been found left me completely astounded.

“I have to admit that I was completely overcome with emotion and turned the car round immediately to go home.

“We travelled to Aberdeen the next day and when he was brought out, I recognised him immediately. Forbes did give me a big cuddle so I’m hopeful that he remembered us.”

He added: “Since coming home he has adopted habits he used to have.

“In my younger days I used to stay up late and Forbes would come in the room and start meowing at me until I turned off the video game I was playing and went to bed.

“This was so he could come and cuddle in to me.

“He’s started doing the same thing again which is so heart-warming.

“This is just the best outcome for us. We never thought we would see him again. It’s like a closed chapter has just opened up. It’s a dream come true.”

Officer Stevenson spoke about the adventures that Forbes may have had and said: “I was amazed to hear how long Forbes had been missing for.

“He was found looking rather skinny and was in need of veterinary attention for fleas and mites.

“Forbes was found less than two miles from where he went missing though we have no way of knowing where Forbes had been all this time or what adventures he might have been on.”

