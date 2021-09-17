APROP-er SOS

THE APROP animal shelter’s dog kennels in Pego are in desperate need of renovation.

“The structures that house the dogs are run-down and do not provide a safe enough place for our precious animals,” APROP’s Ruth Martin told the Euro Weekly News.

“There is damaged fencing everywhere, which poses a real risk that the dogs could hurt themselves or escape.”

Ruth explained that in their current state the kennels let in water when it rains, they do not provide adequate shade from the heat and in windy conditions the metal roof panels move.

“As you can imagine this frequently scares our dogs!” she said.

A major overhaul of the kennels will obviously have a positive effect on the dogs’ physical, psychological and emotional well-being. That in turn would help with their rehabilitation needs and improve their chances of finding a forever home.

“We estimate that €14,000 is needed just for phase one of the works, so financial donations are a priority for us,” Ruth revealed.

More information about donating can be found on the www.aprop-pego.org multilingual website.

Ruth also suggested that volunteers might want to organise their own fundraiser.

“If you need ideas please get in touch, we will be happy to help you help us!” she said.

“We also would love to hear from anyone who might be able to help by volunteering their time, skills or materials for the construction work. If so, please contact us on our [email protected] address.”