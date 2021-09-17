A load of bull

A BULLFIGHTING association is threatening legal action against Orba town hall for cancelling bull-running during the August fiestas.

Local mayor Ignasi Cervera pointed out that the town hall and the fiestas’ organising committee agreed to the cancellation when the municipality had the area’s highest Covid-incidence rate.

According to Alejandro Cano, president of the Castellon-based association, the town hall broke the law by allowing pared-down fiestas but excluding Bous al Carrer.

If the local Asociacion Taurina in Orba now wished to organise bull-running, they should present a proposal, accompanied by financing plans and health and safety measures, Cervera told the Spanish media.

“If the Castellon association feels the need to go to court, let them,” he added.