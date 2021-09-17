A load of bull

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A load of bull
ORBA: Town hall threatened with legal action for cancelling August’s bull-running Photo credit: costablanca.org

A BULLFIGHTING association is threatening legal action against Orba town hall for cancelling bull-running during the August fiestas.

Local mayor Ignasi Cervera pointed out that the town hall and the fiestas’ organising committee agreed to the cancellation when the municipality had the area’s highest Covid-incidence rate.

According to Alejandro Cano, president of the Castellon-based association, the town hall broke the law by allowing pared-down fiestas but excluding Bous al Carrer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

If the local Asociacion Taurina in Orba now wished to organise bull-running, they should present a proposal, accompanied by financing plans and health and safety measures, Cervera told the Spanish media.

“If the Castellon association feels the need to go to court, let them,” he added.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here