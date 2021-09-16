Malaga and the Costa del Sol continue to gradually recover cruise sector

The Costa del Sol continues to gradually recover the cruise activity.

The Costa del Sol continues to gradually recover the cruise activity. It did so on September 15, receiving three cruise ships, a circumstance that has not occurred since last December 3, 2019. Borealis made its first stop on the Costa del Sol, as well as Viking and Marella from TUI.

Although the presence of a trio of tourist boats was very common before the start of the pandemic, now, even with the threat of the health crisis, this arrival constitutes an event considering that cruise activity was recovering in the past June, 15.

These berths have also coincided with the presentation of the second International Cruise Tourism Congress in Andalusia to be held in Malaga on October 21 and 22, an event organised by Suncruise Andalusia, the association that brings together Andalucian ports of general interest.

This second edition of CITCA Suncruise will take place in the Auditorium of the Provincial Council of Malaga, and will once again bring together the representatives of the Andalucian ports and the tourism sector in general.

The arrival of these three ships becomes a very significant date, a major milestone awaiting the meeting of four cruise ships scheduled for September 30.

The CEO of Tourism Costa del Sol, Margarita Del Cid has said that “for 15 months, all the organisations involved – shipping companies, ports, operators, consignee companies, tour operators and the authorities of the destination cities – have done their homework to adapt to the reality of coexistence with Covid-19 and the destination is well prepared to welcome its cruise passengers”.

Del Cid referred to the continuous commitment of Turismo Costa del Sol to the cruise sector and has highly valued the joint work with other institutions, including the Port Authority, Malagaport, the Tourism Area of the Malaga City Council, the Junta de Andalucia and Malaga Cruise Port.

