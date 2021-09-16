Caribasol Management SL

CARIBASOL is one long established company that offers two related services to assist those who wish to buy, sell or rent on the Costa del Sol and they also cover all aspects of property management.

Based in Calahonda (on the beach side opposite the Sitio de Calahonda sign) the company was created more than 30 years ago and has a track record of excellent personalised service which is backed up with intimate knowledge of the area and the market.

They manage over 100 properties in the Mijas Costa and Marbella area and do everything for property owners from care of keys, to holiday rentals, payment of bills, refurbishments and maintenance to make property ownership a pleasant and problem-free experience. Caribasol are also licensed Real Estate agents and offer clients a personalised service in their search for property on the Costa del Sol.

Thanks to their years of experience, the company is expert at guiding clients who are interested in purchasing investment property, since thanks to their knowledge built by arranging lets for so many people, they’re able to give them a very close to accurate estimate on rental income.

Track record in terms of occupation is excellent and as an example, all of their rental properties were fully booked for the summer season by end of March this year, despite understandable hesitation by many and in order to achieve a high occupation rate they also offer last-minute deals and discounts on winter lets.

At Caribasol they are realistic and take pride in keeping all promises and will give the best advice possible.

Should you own a property and you’re interested in selling, they also guarantee excellent service, advertising both locally and undertaking campaigns in Google Ads all over Europe.

If they are asked to take on a sale, they’ll produce a video of the property as well as excellent photos and everything imaginable to ensure your property shows well and to maximise your sales price.

If on the other hand you are looking to buy a property on the Costa del Sol, you’ve come to the right place as property listings cover the entire Costa del Sol from Manilva to east of Malaga.

In order to ensure that clients receive the best possible service, Caribasol gets to the heart of the reason for owning a property to discover whether it’s for investment or private use or a mix of both.

All of this and there’s more, as languages are no problem at Caribasol since their staff speak and write Spanish, English, French, German, Danish and Italian.

Here’s who you get in touch with at Caribasol Property Management:

FOR HOLIDAY RENTALS: Stephanie, Tamara and Cathy, www.caribasol.com, Tel: +34 952 933 399 Email: [email protected]

FOR REAL ESTATE: Nicholas, Alan and Thomas, www.caribaolproperty.com Tel: +34 952 933 399 and +34 600 813 497 (Also WhatsApp) Email: [email protected]

You can also search for property by downloading their Real Estate App. Once installed you define your search by clicking on the magnifying glass.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturdays 10am to 2pm.

Caribasol Property Management, Urb. Doña Lola, local 29, 29646 Mijas Costa, Malaga.