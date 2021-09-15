Malaga Council assessing the damage from the wildfire

The president of Malaga Provincial Council has announced that technicians have been made available to assess and repair the damage caused by the fire in Sierra Bermeja.

The president of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, announced that the institution has made its technicians available to the municipalities affected by the fire in Sierra Bermeja and the Genal Valley to assess and repair the damage that may have occurred as soon as possible.

Specifically, the president has warned of the importance of assessing as soon as possible damage to wells, catchments, pipes and other water equipment, in such a way that there is an accurate diagnosis “and that action can be taken urgently to guarantee that no basic service be affected once we return to normal.”

“The sooner we know the urgent issues in which we must act, it will be much better for everyone, and that is what the technicians of the Provincial Council are going to do,” stressed the president.

Salado has recommended to the affected municipalities that when they themselves assess the damage suffered in municipal facilities and equipment, “that they send it to us, in order to have all the information catalogued and that the processing of aid is as agile as possible”.

The Development Area is also working on assessing the damage that the Sierra Bermeja and Genal Valley highways may have suffered: “Once this nightmare is over, we will try to assess the damage and undertake the necessary investments so that the roads that depend on the Provincial Council are in perfect condition as soon as possible”, he specified.


In addition, a prompt assessment “will allow us to have everything assessed to claim what is necessary if a catastrophic area is declared,” he concluded.

