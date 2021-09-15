Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account and loses her 34 million followers

Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account and loses all of her 34 million followers.

Britney Spears’ Instagram account was deactivated on Tuesday, September 14, shortly after the embattled pop star posted using the “#FreeBritney” hashtag.

The ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ child star had gathered 34 million followers on the platform, which has served as her primary method of direct communication with fans for years.

Social media platform Instagram announced on Tuesday afternoon that the account was not removed by the platform. A tweet sent from Spears’ verified Twitter account said she was taking a social media break to celebrate her engagement to actor Sam Asghari.

The account’s sudden disappearance sparked widespread confusion and concern among fans, who tweeted with the hashtag #WhereIsBritney. The hashtag was trending on Tuesday evening with more than 7,000 tweets.

Just one week ago, on September 7, Spears’ father Jamie filed to end the controversial conservatorship that Britney spoke out against in her latest post before her account disappeared.

Spears’ case has attracted global attention through the “Free Britney” movement as she fights for legal freedom from her father. As his daughter’s conservator, Jamie has controlled her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets since 2008, after Britney was involuntarily committed to psychiatric facilities twice.

Britney Spears’ father recently filed to end a conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life for 13 years. Jamie Spears, 69, filed his petition to terminate the legal arrangement in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, September 7.

The filing comes weeks after Jamie Spears said he was prepared to step back from his role as conservator, and after repeated requests from the pop star to remove him from what she and her supporters say is a cruel and exploitative arrangement.

Mr Spears set up the conservatorship, which governs the popstar’s personal and business affairs, in 2008. In an unexpected development, he said that circumstances have changed in recent months.

“If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes she should get that chance,” read the petition to terminate the legal arrangement.

“Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy.

“She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding,” the petition says.

The filing adds that Jamie Spears wants “what is best for his daughter” and that she “believes that she can handle her own life.”

