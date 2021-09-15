A huge fire has broken out at a key National Grid site, staff and nearby residents have been evacuated.

According to reports, the fire was understood to have started last night. At the height of the incident, a total of twelve fire engines plus other specialist vehicles were fighting the fire at Sellindge, near Ashford in Kent.

Firefighters have been tackling the flames at the site since 12.30 am. Images from the scene show plumes of grey smoke billowing up from the IFA interconnector site, with fire engines lined up outside the property.

Compressed air foam was used to prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby buildings. By 9.30 am, 10 fire engines, a height vehicle and a bulk water carrier remained at the scene in Church Lane.

“Ten fire engines are at the scene of a fire at a @NationalGrid site in #Ashford. Progress is being made & crews have worked to stop fire spread. We’ll be there for some hours to come & local people may experience a dip in water pressure during this time,” posted Kent Fire and Rescue Service on Twitter.

Church Lane, on which the site is located, has been closed in both directions between the A20 Hythe Road and Roman Road in Aldington.

This is a breaking news story, please check later for updates.

