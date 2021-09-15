All of Andalucia moves towards health alert level 1 for Covid-19 this week.

All the municipalities of the eight provinces of Andalucia will move to health alert level 1 for Covid-19 on Thursday, September 16.

This has been announced by the territorial committees of High Impact Public Health Alert in telematic/video call meetings, which established the measures that will be put in force by the municipalities during the next seven days.

By provinces, in Malaga, the Costa del Sol health district drops this week to alert level 1 after three weeks of level 2, joining the rest of the districts (Malaga, Guadalhorce, Serranía, La Vega and Axarquía).

The province of Córdoba: the northern sanitary area drops to level 1 and joins Guadalquivir, Córdoba and south (in these districts the Sevillian municipality of Peñaflor is included because it is in the Guadalquivir sanitary district).

In the province of Cádiz , the Campo de Gibraltar area is reduced to alert level 1, after eight weeks in a row in level 2, and joins Bahía de Cádiz-La Janda, Jerez-Costa Noroeste, Sierra de Cádiz and Campo de Gibraltar East.

In Granada, the entire health area remains at alert level 1, and in Sevilla, all districts drop to 1 after seven weeks to of level 2 (Aljarafe, Seville, south and north), except for the eastern zone, which was already in this level.

Read more: Vaccination data

75 percent of the population (35,571,661 people) have already received the full course of vaccination.

78.6 percent have also received a second dose (37,303,202 people), according to a report released Tuesday by the Ministry of Health, which indicates that in Spain, 68,820,573 doses of the vaccines against Covid-19 from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen have been administered, 91.5 percent of those have beendistributed among the autonomous communities, which amounts to 75,250,911 units.

