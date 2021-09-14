Woman held captive by her partner is rescued in Spain

A woman who was allegedly being held captive by her partner has been rescued in Spain’s Cadiz.

Local police officers from Cadiz have successfully managed to rescue a woman who had been held captive since Sunday at her partner’s home. The man was not allowing her to leave the house.

According to the city council of Cadiz local police officers received a call Monday afternoon, September 13. The call came from the woman’s relative who said that he had been informed by a message that the woman’s partner was keeping her captive in the house, and that she was not allowed to leave. She had reportedly been held captive since Sunday.

Officers rushed to the house to check out the situation and when the door opened the suspect was discovered with various injuries on the knuckles of his right hand. When police officers queried what had happened, the man claimed that he had sustained the injuries when attempting to lock one of his dogs in a room of the house.

Police officers requested to see the woman which the man argued with. The woman then managed to make an appearance and was seen to be teary-eyed and agitated. She indicated that she wished to leave the house and said that her partner had been threatening her since Sunday.

The officers rescued the woman and took her away while they waited for reinforcements. The man locked himself in the house when he saw the reinforcements arriving, but later said he would go to the police station accompanied by his lawyer.

