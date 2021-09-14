The Andalucian public health committee is meeting today to discuss the possible lowering of restrictions in the region.

The Junta de Andalucía, together with the Regional Committee of High Impact on Public Health, known as the expert advisory committee, is meeting to review its evolution in the autonomous community.

A spokesman for the group said it will discuss the possibility of relaxing restrictions in view of the downward trend in the cumulative incidence rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is now close to 100.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The meeting of the committee of experts is scheduled to be held today, Tuesday, September 14, in the afternoon, in Seville, as confirmed by sources from the Andalusian Government to Europa Press.

The last time the committee met was on August 31, when it was agreed to review the restrictive measures then in force in light of the data and the downward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

Since that last meeting of the expert committee, the cumulative incidence rate of infections has fallen in Andalusia by more than 137 points in 14 days, to stand on Monday, September 13, at 102.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the number of hospitalised patients has also decreased in the last two weeks, from 1,022 on August 31 to 573 that were counted this Monday, 153 of them admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior and spokesman for the Andalucian Government, Elías Bendodo, pointed out last week, in an interview on Cadena SER, the possibility of making more flexible, after the meeting of the committee of experts on Tuesday, some of the restrictions currently in place in the community to fight the coronavirus pandemic if the incidence rate drops from one hundred cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, the spokesperson advisor warned that restrictions would be relaxed “but with a great deal of responsibility”, since a “new variant may come to ruin the entire strategy.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.