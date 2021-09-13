Tui announces details of latest holiday cancellations

Tui has announced details of the latest holiday cancellations.

Tui, UK’s biggest tour operator, has released details of its latest cancellations in response to the ongoing uncertainty that surrounds international travel.

Publishing its latest three-week update, the package holiday giant has cancelled all holidays to Turkey using its own flights up to and including September 30. Holidays to Turkey with non-Tui flights are cancelled up to October 31.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Trips to Aruba, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Florida, Jamaica and Mexico are cancelled up to October 9.

Holidays to countries with non-Tui flights – including Canada, India, Indonesia, Kenya, the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, Abu Dhabi and the US have also been cancelled up to October 9.

Destinations which Tui has cancelled holidays for up to and including October 31 include its Tui Lakes and Mountains programme to Austria, Italy and Slovenia, including holidays with non-Tui flights, Varna and Bourgas in Bulgaria, Almeria and Girona in Mainland Spain, Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily in Italy, Malta (except holidays with non-Tui flights), Thailand and Montenegro

“We won’t take any customers to red destinations or those which require quarantine on arrival unless this can be foregone by a Covid test,” announced Tui.

Tui is continuing to operate to green-list destinations Croatia, the Portuguese islands of Madeira and Porto Santo, Antigua, Barbados, Gibraltar, Grenada, Iceland, Jersey and Malta with non-TUI flights

The amber list destinations Tui is operating to are:

Spain’s Balearic and Canary islands, Cyprus, Greek destinations Corfu, Crete, Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Kos, Parga, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thassos and Zakynthos, Alicante, Malaga and Reus in mainland Spain, Morocco, Portugal, St Lucia, Switzerland and Dubai.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.