Travel agency employee in Spain arrested for selling false pcr certificates for trips abroad.

The Spanish National Police has arrested a woman in Fuenlabrada, Madrid, who is linked to a travel agency in the region, and sold false PCR test certificates for 30 euros that helped facilitate trips abroad for the agencies clients.

To accomplish this, police say that the employee falsified the certificates using the exact same format of a recognised laboratory by copying their legal test certificate.

As reported by National Police today, Monday, September 13, the investigation began in mid-August when the head of a laboratory reported at the Central Police Station that someone was issuing falsified certificates of a diagnostic test for COVID-19 infection with a negative result.

The reports appeared in the name of the company the woman worked for but lacked the required QR code, and, according to the complainant, clients who purchased the results said they had not been duly examined by health personnel, a circumstance that poses a danger to public health.

The Mossos d’Esquadra investigated two other travel agencies in January this year and arrested three people for allegedly falsifying PCR certificates so that their clients could travel without paying for them. Those arrested were the person in charge and two workers from the Viatges Tánger agency, in Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona), which denied any involvement with the alleged crime of document falsification,

“It is impossible to falsify it if we have contact with the clinic,” insists one of those responsible, adding that “there are 60 people who every week” go to the premises to buy a ticket “to destinations in many countries” and pay 80 euros to practice the test, necessary to prove not being infected with covid-19 and to be able to make international trips.

Tests done in the clinic were analyzed and checked by Teletest Laboratories, insisted the travel agency.

