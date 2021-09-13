The Torre del Mar International Air Festival brings in over 230,000 people and extends the summer high season into September.

After last year’s Torre del Mar International Air Festival was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this year’s event has been celebrated in style. The number of people attending the event has been calculated using aerial photos, and it is thought that over 230,000 people have enjoyed themselves at the air Festival. This is all the more surprising and important seeing as the event was moved into September in a bid to extend the summer season.

The deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesus Perez Atencia, speaking of the Air Festival said: “it has exceeded all expectations. We went from a month of July in high season to the second week of September, so for us it was a challenge that has left us all surprised.”

Atencia highlighted that: “we have had a very bad year, one of the worst of our lives. A year in which things happened that we could never have imagined. And that is why seeing Torre del Mar full of people again today, in the month of September, makes me realise that things can be achieved with hard work”.

The event has worked as planned and has extended the summer season and brought in additional tourists to the town. Atencia said: “we have extended the summer. We have broken up the season so that September will once again be sold out. An approach that we have made thinking about our businessmen and traders”.

He also went on to comment on how people have followed all the necessary coronavirus precautions and said: “That is why I want to thank those who have visited us for their patience in understanding that the security measures are for the good of all. We have respected the beach division, the social distance and followed an exemplary behaviour so that we can all say that today we have enjoyed ourselves in a safe environment”.

