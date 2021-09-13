Suspected gender violence in Alicante as woman found dead

A SUSPECTED case of gender violence is being investigated in the Alicante municipality of La Vila Joiosa

Guardia Civil officers in the Alicante municipality of La Vila Joiosa are today, Monday, September 13, investigating a possible case of gender violence, after a 51-year-old man is alleged to have killed his 38-year-old wife, reportedly by cutting her throat, and then committing suicide by jumping off a bridge into the Amadorio riverbed where it passes through the town.

According to sources of Efe, the incident occurred early this morning, when the man’s body was discovered after throwing himself from the bridge, leading officers to visit the deceased’s home that he shared with his sentimental partner, where, sources in the investigation said the body of the woman was found, apparently with her throat cut.

It is reported that the local school had notified the Guardia Civil when the woman never turned up to collect her children, at which point officers went to her home and after allegedly breaking down the door, discovered the woman, whose body was removed at around 7.30pm.

Municipal sources have told Efe that the residents of the town are “shocked and very surprised” by what happened, because the Local Police have no previous complaints of mistreatment, neither was the victim in the comprehensive monitoring system for cases of gender violence (VioGen), as reported by lasprovincias.es.

