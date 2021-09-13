LIVERPOOL coasted to an easy 3-0 victory away to Leeds United to go equal on points with Man Utd and Chelsea at the top of the Premiership



Liverpool travelled to Elland Road on Sunday, September 12, looking to keep up with the early pace-setters, and really delivered the goods, looking like a quality team once again after the setbacks of last season, putting three goals past the Yorkshire club.

Mo Salah joined the Premier League’s prestigious ‘100 Club’, with his 100th league goal, one of the easiest he will ever score in his career, which set the ball rolling for Jurgen Klopps’ men in the 20th minute, as the Egyptian striker tapped home a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fabinho notched the second for the Reds, on 60 minutes, again not the most beautiful of goals, coming as the result of a corner which the Brazilian somehow bundled over the line for 2-0.

Most matches have some sort of low point, and in this match it was the injury to Harvey Elliott, Liverpool’s teenage midfielder, who was sadly stretchered off in the 60th minute, after what at first glance appeared to be a quite innocent sliding challenge by Pascal Struijk, which subsequently led to a straight red card from Craig Pawson, after he had first allowed play to continue.

New England forward Partick Bamford had a chance of winning ‘goal of the season’ when his thunderous strike from the halfway line had to be tipped over the bar by Allison, and it was left to Sadio Mane to round the match off in the 92nd minute, set up by Thiago Alcantara, placing his low finish into the far bottom corner of the Leeds goal, for a 3-0 away win that puts Liverpool level on 10 points with Man United and Chelsea.

