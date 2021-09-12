UK faces ‘winter of discontent’ in wake of Brexit

UK faces ‘winter of discontent’ in the wake of Brexit, says Swinney.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, John Swinney is set to warn that the UK will be hit by a “winter of discontent” in the wake of Brexit.

According to reports, Swinney will speak at the SNP national conference and blast Boris Johnson’s government for carrying on with Brexit, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Swinney will comment that: “Despite the warnings, against the will of the people of Scotland, and in the grips of a pandemic, the Tories pressed ahead with the hardest of breaks.

“Boris Johnson once spoke of Brexit and the ‘sunlit meadows beyond’, but the reality he has delivered is food rotting in the fields because there is no one there to pick it.

“The end of freedom of movement, and the draconian clampdown of migration from the EU has been a disaster for the economy – not just here in Scotland but the whole of the UK.

“Perhaps the most obvious example is the empty shelves in our supermarkets. But staff shortages are beginning to bite across the economy.

“Last month we saw the quite extraordinary news that the NHS in England had to tell GPs to cancel blood tests due to an acute shortage of supplies.”

He will also warn Westminster is not working and say: “Every sector will feel the chill wind brought on by Brexit. And there is no end in sight.

“The Tories are unwilling and unable to take the simple steps required to fix the problem they have created. The UK is facing a winter of discontent and Westminster isn’t working.”

