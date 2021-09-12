Human remains confirmed found inside an abandoned La Linea hospital

HUMAN remains are confirmed to have been found in a grim discovery by a group of youths who entered an abandoned hospital in La Linea de Concepcion in Cadiz province



In an incident that caused shockwaves on social media recently, a group of young people managed to gain access to an old abandoned regional hospital in La Linea de la Concepcion, inside which they discovered human remains among the rubbish scattered around the building, which they made recordings of and subsequently uploaded onto the TikTok social network.

Once these images were reported to the police, an investigation was launched to determine how these human remains could have been left in the building when its use was terminated by the health authorities, with the Investigating Court of La Linea de la Concepcion, in Cadiz, opening preliminary proceedings to determine alleged criminal responsibilities.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As confirmed by a judge of the No2 court to ABC, the remains have now been declared to be human, including several foetuses, and parts of the brain, and lung, with the judge reportedly sending letters to the National Police and the coroner for the transfer of these remains to a hospital.

The case, which is not under the secrecy of Sumari, has caused a great commotion, and nobody understands how these remains could have been left behind, or overlooked, instead of being cremated – which is apparently the normal procedure – when they transferred everything to a new building around three years ago, and judicial sources have also indicated to ABC that several women who had an abortion in said hospital years ago have since appeared at the National Police station.

The SAS has ordered the property to be completely cleared after this macabre discovery, in a building which squatters, vandals and curious people have accessed during these three years, with some even starting fires, and it is even reported that furniture, sanitary material, photographs, documents, and samples have remained inside the abandoned facility all this time within the easy reach of anyone, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.