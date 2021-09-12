Brit bags Jet2 holiday to Spain for less than a fiver, and gets ready to head off to sunny Costa de Almeria.

One lucky Lancashire woman bagged herself a holiday to Spain for only £4.85. She managed to score the holiday with Jet2holidays after signing up for their mobile app campaign.

Lyn Hinks, from Leyland in Preston used the mobile app and entered the operator’s Bid for a Break campaign. She won the holiday after she placed the lowest unique bid, and won a seven-night holiday for two people.

She was the only user to go that low with her bid and is now looking forward to her holiday in the sunshine.

Lyn said: “I am so happy to have bought a holiday with Jet2holidays for £4.85.

“I am looking forward to my break in the sunshine, it will feel great to go on holiday again.

“I urge everyone to get involved and place a bid as you might end up in my position.”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays congratulated the winner and said: “Congratulations to Lyn and we hope you have a lovely holiday with Jet2holidays.

“We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for only a few pence or pounds.

“Everyone deserves the chance to get away and our Bid for a Break campaign offers every person to do just that without breaking the bank, so make sure you have a bid in mind for next week’s holiday.”

