Professionals from the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) who have to attend to European citizens while visiting Andalusia will be able to access their digital medical history, provided that the health system of origin has this service.

This new measure is possible thanks to the participation of SAS in the European innovation project called ‘Generic Cross Border eHealth Services in Spain’.

Similarly, Andalucians travelling to member states of the European Union will have the same service in the different health systems. By identifying themselves with their Andalucian health card, the professional who attends them will be able to access their digital medical history.

The program is funded by HADEA, under the CEF Telecom program, and is already in operation in other European countries, providing this service in the Emergencies of health centres and hospitals.

Upon returning to their country, through the ClicSalud + web portal, the citizen who was treated in the Andalucian Public Health System will be able to consult or download the information on the care received, either for their information or to present it to a professional from their place of origin.

In order for citizens can learn about and benefit from the different services, the SAS has produced different audiovisual materials to disseminate them and that citizens can make use of them. They can be consulted at the following link: http://lajunta.es/3jo9m.

