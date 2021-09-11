THE Village Bar in El Pinar de Bedar was rocking and raising on Friday September 10.

Owners Bev, a former ICU practitioner, and chef Andy hail from Lancashire and retired to the village in 2015.

They have maintained this venue for the past three years after the previous owner died and and locals approached them, asking for life and leisure to return to the isolated community.

With Covid restrictions lifting, Sue Moretta and her choir contacted them with plans for a fundraiser, as they are all great animal lovers and loyal supporters of PAWS-PATAS Animal Shelter.

Bev and Andy began organising a fun event to raise much-needed money to help ease the increasing pressure the shelter deals with on a daily – if not hourly – basis.

Apart from enjoying a delicious menu and novelty cocktails (Pawstar and Bark and Stormy) the patrons were continually entertained as the choir performed songs ranging from the Sound of Music to California Dreaming and Big Yellow Taxi to rousing applause and encores.

They also raised an amazing total of €728 with a raffle, bingo, quiz, scratch cards and name-the-dog, while a local donated a disability scooter for auction.

“We are ecstatic,” enthused Chrissie Cremore, PAWS-PATAS vice-president.

“We need to raise €10,000 per month to cover expenditure and receive no statutory funding,” she explained.

“This amount will go towards desperately-required renovations for some of our dilapidated kennels.”

PAWS-PATAS has outlets in Mojacar, Turre and Las Buganvillas. Their information centre in Turre is open from 10.30am -1pm from Tuesday to Friday or telephone 850992560.

For details regarding volunteering, donating, adopting or fostering, visit the www.paws-patas.org website.