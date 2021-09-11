Man from Nerja stabbed in Frigiliana

A young man from Nerja, Carlos E., 28, remains admitted to the Regional Hospital of Malaga in critical condition after receiving two stab wounds.

A young man from Nerja, Carlos E., 28, was admitted to the Regional Hospital of Malaga this morning, September 11, and remains in a critical condition after receiving two stab wounds during a fight that occurred in a well-known pub in Frigiliana.

A 36-year-old resident of the Frigilianense town, Ruben CU, has been arrested by the Guardia Civil and is charged with an alleged crime of attempted homicide.

The two had known each other for several years and had previous arguments due to a business selling animals. Apparently, after 12am this morning, both were at the same bar in the company of other friends.

For reasons that are unknown and are being investigated, a brawl began. At one point, Ruben allegedly pulled out a knife, Stabbing Carlos twice in the side.

After numerous witnesses called emergency services, several crews of the Guardia Civil travelled from Nerja and proceeded to take statements from those present. In the vicinity, they located the alleged aggressor, who acknowledged the crime and surrendered without showing resistance.

An ambulance took the injured man to the Axarquia Regional Hospital and from there, due to the severity of his injuries, to the Regional Hospital.

Carlos E. underwent emergency surgery a few hours later, removing his spleen, and remains hospitalised in critical condition. The arrested man, who has no criminal record, remains at the main Guardia Civil post in Nerja waiting to be placed at the disposal of the Torrox judicial authority.

