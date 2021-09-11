Heavy rain forecast for most of Spain from Monday, September 13

AEMET has forecast heavy rain across most parts of Spain from Monday, September 13, combined with a drop in temperatures



AEMET, has warned of an Atlantic storm heading towards the Spanish mainland by Monday, September 13, which will create a significant increase in instability in the Peninsula, and lead to abundant rainfall, probably accompanied by storms, combined with a noticeable drop in temperatures, especially on Tuesday 14.

The State Meteorological Agency‘s report says that the change in weather will begin on Monday, with the probability of showers and storms in much of the Peninsula, but more likely to occur in the western third and in the northeast, and could be locally strong in the mountainous areas of these areas, especially in the Central system and in the Pyrenees.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Rainfall will be less likely on the Mediterranean and Cantabrian coasts explain AEMET, and in addition, a decrease in temperatures will begin, except in the extreme north, where they will actually rise.

Tuesday 14 is predicted to be the day of greater instability, with virtually widespread precipitation, occasionally accompanied by storms, which will mainly affect the Atlantic coast and the Pyrenees, where winds could be strong and persistent, while being less likely on the Mediterranean coast, with the day seeing a significant drop in the temperature, apart from some areas in the southeast of the country.

On Wednesday 15, although the instability is likely to continue, rainfall will tend to be less frequent and intense, although AEMET emphasises that there is an abnormally wide margin of uncertainty regarding the position and displacement of the storm, and with it the temporal, geographical, and intensity distribution of rainfall, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.