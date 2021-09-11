European Union’s climate plan will lower the price of electric cars

THE European Green Pact is designed to lower the price of electric cars and make them more affordable to consumers

The European Green Pact is planning to eliminate one of the great difficulties for private car owners to have real access to electric mobility, with the price of electric cars currently one of the great stumbling blocks that this sector of the automotive segment faces, and, according to Transport & Environment (T&E) forecasts, soon, it could no longer be relevant in the purchases of electrified cars.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Lines that the European Union adopted to meet the decarbonisation deadlines provided for in the Pact are designed to help lower the cost of purchasing electric cars, making them much more affordable for all EU citizens.

According to Europe’s leading clean transport campaign group’s calculations, it is claimed that cars are responsible for 12 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions across Europe, so in order to reduce this percentage – and ensure that by 2035 all new vehicles that are marketed are 100 per cent clean – different measures have been planned, from state aid from each member country – many of them, financed in part with European funds – to modifications in taxation of the automotive sector.