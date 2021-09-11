Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in Old Trafford return

CRISTIANO RONALDO scored two goals against Newcastle United as he made a triumphant return to Old Trafford



Cristiano Ronaldo made a triumphant return against Newcastle United to Old Trafford today, Saturday, September 11, as the crowd welcomed him back with a thunderous cheer even from the moment he left the team bus, and as he first walked out onto the pitch, but when the Portuguese legend opened the scoring in the 47th minute – twelve years on from his first goal at the iconic stadium – the noise was deafening around the ground.

It was not his most memorable goal as far as technique goes, but from a statement point, it was massive, after Mason Greenwood‘s shot was fumbled by Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman, Ronaldo had the simplest of tap-ins.

Javier Manquillo pulled the visitors level on 56 minutes, his first goal for the Magpies since joining from Liverpool, but it was the debutant who latched onto Luke Shaw’s pass to fire through Woodman’s legs for United’s second, after 62 minutes, sending the crowd even wilder.

Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes smashed in the best goal of the match after Paul Pogba had teed him up, curling a magnificent shot from the edge of the box into the top corner of the Newcastle goal after 80 minutes, for 3-1, with Jesse Lingard, on as a sub, finishing the scoring in the 92nd minute, to seal a convincing win, which to be fair to Steve Bruce’s side, didn’t reflect the way his men had played at times.

On this showing, at 36 years of age, there is plenty of life left in Cristiano Ronaldo yet.

