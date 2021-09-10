Renfe will restore full Malaga C-2 line schedule from Monday, September 13

RENFE will restore a full train service to its Malaga C-2 line from Monday, September 13, with eight more trains running

Renfe has announced that from next Monday, September 13, the complete schedule of trains will be operating on its Cercanias Malaga-Alora C-2 Line, with eight daily trains running, four in either direction, which means the service on this route will be back to the level it was before the pandemic, with 28 regular connections.

From Monday, the Cercanias on the C-2 train service from Alora to Malaga, from Monday to Friday, will depart at: 6.47am, 8.53am, 10.55am, 12.55pm, 1.52pm, 2.55pm, 3:51pm, 5:52pm, 6.54pm, 7:52pm, 8:49pm, 9.55pm, and 10.45pm.

Meanwhile, from Malaga Centro Alameda, the departures will be at 6.03am, 7am, 8am, 9.40am, 11.40am, 12.40am, 1.40am, 2.40am, 4.40am, 5.40am, 6.40am, 7.40am, 8.40am, and 9.40am.

Renfe’s public services, since the start of the pandemic, have specified that they adjusted their offer to the drop in demand, and have been progressively recovering their programming ever since, where, in the case of Line C-2, the last replacements took place on June 29, 2020, leaving20 daily services, to which, next Monday, with the new trains added, they argue brings them back to the same level of service that they offered before the pandemic.

As Renfe has pointed out, on Line C-1, which accounts for more than 95 per cent of the annual travellers of Cercanias de Malaga, there has been a regular full number of 104 trains daily, since May 2020.

In the January-August period of this year, Renfe reported that the number of passengers using the Cercanias trains on the Malaga-Alora C-2 line amounted to 197,300, 60 per cent less compared to the same period of 2019, as reported by 101tv.es.

