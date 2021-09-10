Improvement to access roads to the Alberquilla and Cerros del Aguila areas

The mayor of Operational Services, Jose Carlos Martín, visited the road that connects the disseminated Alberquilla with Cerros del Aguila, where municipal workers are carrying out an action to improve the road.

“It is a very busy area both by the residents of Alberquilla and Cerros del Aguila who use this exit as an alternative to avoid using the road to the racecourse, which would mean a longer journey to reach the lagoon centre. As time went by, this road had problems with braziers and very deteriorated areas and we are going to solve it,” said the councillor.

This action includes two execution sections, one is the road that connects the ford over the Fuengirola river with the intersection that divides the Alberquilla area and the Cerros del Aguila urbanisation, and the other is the connecting road between these two areas.

These works involve an investment of approximately 20,000 euros and are expected to be completed by the end of this week, September 10.

The operators have carried out the repair of six wells that were sunk and the repair of the concrete pavement that in some parts were in very bad condition and posed a significant risk for vehicles passing through the area.

“The safety of our neighbours is the most important thing, but we also want to improve the safety and quality of our streets and highways, so we continue working on our line of road improvements and remodelling,” concluded Martin.

