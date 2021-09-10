Hispasec cybersecurity company moves into Malaga’s TechPark

HISPASEC, one of Spain’s top cybersecurity firms has set up a base in Malaga’s TechPark

Leading technology company Hispasec, one of the national benchmarks in cybersecurity, is one of the latest companies to join the more than 620 installed in Malaga’s TechPark, which in recent times had added numerous and outstanding firms in this sector, with its new facilities located in the Hidra building on Calle Severo Ochoa.

Hispasec’s origins date back to 1998, when it became the first company in Spain to offer cybersecurity services, while based in the park at the beginning of this century, and years later one of its divisions was even acquired by Google, with its objective to always offer professional services to companies, and to create innovative cybersecurity products.

In a statement, Hispasec points out that Malaga TechPark “is a first-rate technological nerve center with a wide range of services that undoubtedly constitutes the ideal location for the time of growth in which the company finds itself. We are in a period of expansion where our change to Malaga TechPark offers the possibility of growth that the company demands at the moment”.

They added, “both the park and the office have the space and the ideal environment to meet these objectives. The company has doubled its workforce in the last two years and has similar growth expectations for the following years. All this is due to the great demand that exists for cybersecurity services”.

Through its brand protection services, technical audit, and cybersecurity training, Hispasec lands in the park presenting itself as a company that helps the rest of the ecosystem to protect itself against cybersecurity attacks, to shield its brand and its impact, to help you save your data and your infrastructure, in addition to training and cooperating, so that cybersecurity is an integral and native part of your business strategy, as reported by 101tv.es.


