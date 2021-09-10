Balearic Islands closes mass vaccination points

All mass vaccination centres enabled in the Balearic Islands will be closing in the next few days, the last two on September 22.

All mass vaccination centres enabled in the Balearic Islands will be closing in the next few days, the last two on September 22, except Son Dureta where immunisation will continue with and without prior appointment.

The health service director Eugenia made the announcement yesterday, September 9.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Carandell detailed in a press conference that, in the case of Palma, the vaccination lines against covid-19 that were open at the Son Espases Hospital closed this Wednesday and the Germans Escales sports centre will cease to be a vaccination centre from the 21 of September.

Both the Mateu Cañellas sports centre and the Manacor racecourse will stop vaccinating on September 22.

In Menorca the venues have already closed since September 1 and vaccination is already done in health centres.

In Ibiza, the fairgrounds will cease to be a vaccination centre on September 21 and the collaboration with the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic ends on September 15.

The Formentera Hospital also stops vaccinating on September 15 and the doses will be injected at the health centre.

In Mallorca, vaccination will continue in Son Dureta from 8am to 8pm, both without an appointment and by appointment.

On this island, it will also focus on health centres, which will vaccinate on Wednesdays and always by appointment.

As for Menorca and Ibiza, the health centres combine schedules by appointment and without appointment in different bands and everything will be detailed on the Ib-Salut website in the coming days, explained Carandell.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.