Spain and Portugal will cooperate on fair Social Economy model

Spain and Portugal will cooperate to reinforce the fair Social Economy model, said Minister Yolanda Diaz.



The Minister for Work and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz, has reinforced her commitment to the Social Economy in the Portuguese city of Coimbra, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of Social Economy with her Portuguese counterpart, Minister Ana Mendes.

It is a proposal “that puts people at the centre, even more so in the current context of recovery after the serious health, social and economic crisis of Covid-19”, said Díaz in the framework of the Iberian Social Economy Summit.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We have the opportunity to build a different world and the Social Economy, with its values of equality, social cohesion and improved working conditions, gives us the path, the ideas and the possibility to do so”, said Diaz.

The Memorandum is “a firm commitment to the sector and the recognition of a series of principles that will allow both countries to strengthen their relations and generate positive synergies for Social Economy companies as a whole,” she added.

The text contains a series of guidelines for action designed to promote and develop coordinated actions to strengthen the Social Economy, which is destined to be one of the main drivers in transforming society.

Enhancing the exchange of experiences on legislation and on measures in the framework of the Recovery and Resilience plans and the European Social Economy Action Plan is one of the lines of action to be undertaken.

Both countries have also agreed to exchange information on the statistics and methodology used in the reports to facilitate comparative studies and to define common positions for the drafting of the European Action Plan for the Social Economy, which is expected to be launched before the end of this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.