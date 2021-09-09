School year starts for children under three in Velez Malaga

The Mayor of Velez-Malaga and the councillor for Social Rights and Equality visited the nursery La Fortaleza de Velez-Malaga to wish children a good start to the school year.

The mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, and the Councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Victor Gonzalez, visited the nursery La Fortaleza de Velez-Malaga to wish children and the educational community a good start to the school year.

They were also given recyclable cloth bags, made by Asprovelez, which can be used to transport their school supplies.

Mayor Moreno Ferrer said: “It is essential to facilitate the reconciliation of work and family life in a first-class socio-educational environment such as children’s centres.”

The nursery La Fortaleza de Velez-Malaga has 107 places, with eight places for children from 0 to 1 year, 39 places for children from 1 to 2 years and 60 places for children from 2 to 3 years.

The Virgen del Carmen nursery in Torre del Mar, has 94 places distributed in eight places for children from 0 to 1 year, 26 places for children from 1 to 2 years and 60 places for children from 2 to 3 years.

The timetable is from 7.30am to 5pm from Monday to Friday and there is a canteen service.

Councillor Victor Gonzalez, highlighted “the great effort and work done in these municipal centres that are a reference for the quality services they offer, considered safe socialising environments”.

