Michael Schumacher’s wife says he is “here but different”  

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna said the seven-times world F1 champion is “here but different” as he battles to recover from brain injury caused by a skiing accident in 2013.

His intensely private family have guarded him from the media since but agreed to cooperate with Netflix in a documentary about him due to be aired on September 15.

“Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here, different, but here,” Corinna said. “He still shows me how strong he is every day.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.”

‘I miss Michael every day,” says Corinna. “But it’s not just me who misses him. It’s the children, the family, his father, everyone around him.”

“We’d always made it through his races safely,” Corinna says in the film. “Which is why I was certain he had a few guardian angels that were keeping an eye out for him. I don’t know if it’s just a kind of protective wall that you put up yourself or if it’s because you’re in a way naive but it simply never occurred to me that anything could ever happen to Michael.

“I never blamed God for why this happened now. It [the accident] was just really bad luck, all the bad luck anyone could ever have in their life,” she added.

