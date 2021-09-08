Spain becomes latest nation to tighten access to its borders to US tourists

Spain has become the latest nation to tighten access to its borders to US tourists.

Spain is now allowing tourists from the United States only if they are fully vaccinated, the health ministry said- In a change from policy earlier this summer.

The new rules came into effect this week and state that visitors from the United States on so-called “nonessential travel,” such as tourism, must show “a vaccination certificate that the (Spanish) Ministry of Health recognizes as valid.”

The change affects US citizens and other third-country nationals travelling from the United States to Spain for tourism, the Spanish health ministry said in a statement.

The change came after the European Union last week removed the United States from a list of about 20 non-EU countries that are exempt from the “nonessential travel” rule.

The recommendation is nonbinding. But Spain, an EU member, adopted the change, stating it was for “public health reasons due to Covid-19.”

The US Embassy in Madrid tweeted about the new rule, saying that “US travellers to Spain for nonessential purposes (including tourism) will be required to show proof of vaccination.”

The Netherlands also tightens restrictions for US travellers

Vaccinated travellers heading to the Netherlands will need to plan around a quarantine period after the country announced plans to tighten restrictions on the U.S.

The European Union member moved the U.S. into its “very high-risk” category on Saturday, which will prohibit entry among unvaccinated travellers from the U.S. and require testing and a quarantine period for those who are vaccinated.

Vaccinated U.S. travellers must now quarantine 10 days but can cut the isolation period short if they test negative for coronavirus on day five. Children 12 and under are exempt, according to the Government of the Netherlands’ website.

