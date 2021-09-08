Registration period for two new courses at Mijas Impulsa

Mijas Impulsa has announced that the registration period for the new courses on Social Health Care in Institutions and Data Recording and Processing Operations will begin this Friday, September 10.

Mijas Impulsa has announced that the registration period for the new courses on Social Health Care in Institutions and Data Recording and Processing Operations will begin this Friday, September 10. They will offer a total of 15 places each and applications can be submitted until September 23.

The socio-health care course will consist of 500 hours, of which 400 will be theoretical and 100 practical in companies. In the case of the Data Recording and Processing Operations course, the training will extend to 550 hours, 470 theoretical hours and 80 practical hours.

Both courses will run from October 2021 to March 2022.

In the case of Social Health Care training in institutions, applicants must have an ESO degree or equivalent. For the Operations of recording and data processing, no type of educational requirement is requested “because what we are looking for is a work alternative for those who do not have any type of training”, emphasised the mayor of Public Works, Laura Moreno.

Interested people can submit their application at the electronic headquarters of the Mijas City Council, in any of the three official registers (Mijas City Council, Lagunas or La Cala Mayor’s Office Tenure) or in person at the Development Building (Avd. De Andalucía, 3, Las Lagunas) by appointment.

More information on the web www.mijas.es, in the Development section.

