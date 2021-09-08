An allocation of €1.62 million for arbitration boards

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has allocated €1.62 million to arbitration boards across Spain for the resolution of conflicts between clients and companies.



Minister for Consumer Affairs Alberto Garzon said the objective is to help clients and companies to avoid the courts when there are disputes, and that arbitration is a favourable tool for consumers.

“The purpose of these grants, agreed within the Consumer Sector Conference, is to promote the development of the Consumer Arbitration System. An additional €1.3 million are added to this call for aid from European funds for the modernisation and digitisation of arbitration systems,” the government said.

“The creation of the Arbitration Boards are an exclusive competence of the State and are constituted by means of an agreement between the ministry and the public administrations. Throughout 2021, Consumption has renewed the agreements with 96 public institutions for the operation of the extrajudicial system. As a result, 19 regional arbitration boards, including Ceuta and Melilla, 10 provincial and 37 municipal have been updated this year,” the government added.

