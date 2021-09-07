Worker dies in Nerja from falling palm tree

A WORKER has died in Nerja after a palm tree he was cutting down fell on him.

The 54-year-old reportedly died in Nerja after the palm tree fell on top of him.

The incident took place in Nerja, with a witness telling the emergency services that a man was trapped under a palm tree that had fallen on him.

The Public Company for Health Emergencies (EPES), Guardia Civil, Local Police and the Provincial Fire Consortium of Malaga, came out to the scene, with managing to rescue the worker by lifting the palm tree off him,

Emergency workers later confirmed the death of the worker, a 54-year-old man.

The news comes after Nerja council announced that a new road is open to traffic.

Calle de la Amistad runs from Calle Condal to the intersection with Calle Olivarillos in Nerja and the road is now open to traffic.

Nerja council said that the urbanisation works have been completed and that the road is now open to cars and pedestrians.

This new street has all the necessary urban services and infrastructures, including two traffic lanes, which allows two-way traffic, and parking for eighteen vehicles.

As part of the works, new street furniture has also been added next to the Taller de la Amistad center.

During the last council meeting held on July 29, a proposal was approved by the Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, the Town Planning Councilor, Nieves Atencia, and the spokespersons of the municipal groups of the Popular Party, PSOE, Adelante Ciudadanos and Vox , naming the new road Calle de la Amistad in Nerja.

