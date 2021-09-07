The price of used housing in Spain falls 0.1% in August

The price of used housing in Spain has registered a slight decrease of 0.1 per cent during the month of August, standing at 1,825 euros / m2, according to the latest Idealista property price index . But over the last quarter, the price has risen 1.1 per cent and if we look at the data for August 2020, the year-on-year increase is 5.2 per cent.



The price has fallen during the month of August in 11 Spanish regions. Castilla-La Mancha (-1.1 per cent) led the falls followed by Aragon (-0.9 per cent), Castilla y León and Navarra (-0.7 per cent in both cases). Below are the decreases in Madrid, the Balearic Islands Asturias (-0.4 per cent in the three regions), the Valencian Community (-0.2 per cent), Euskadi, Catalonia and Galicia (-0.1 per cent in the three cases) . On the contrary, Andalucia (1.4 per cent) led the increases followed by Cantabria, Canarias and La Rioja (0.4 per cent in the three territories). In Extremadura, prices grew by 0.2 per cent, while in Murcia they remained stable.

The Balearic Islands with 3,196 euros / m2 is the most expensive autonomy followed by the Community of Madrid (2,943 euros / m2). On the opposite side of the table is Castilla-La Mancha (866 euros / m2), Extremadura (927 euros / m2) and the Region of Murcia (1,055 euros / m2), which are the cheapest communities.

San Sebastian is the most expensive capital in Spain with its price at 4,971 euros / m2. They are followed by Barcelona (3,950 euros / m2) and Madrid (3,733 euros / m2). Murcia, on the other hand, is the cheapest capital with 1,054 euros / m2, followed by Lleida (1,075 euros / m2) and Huelva (1,076 euros / m2).

