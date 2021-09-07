During a visit to Palma, the Dutch Ambassador to Spain held a meeting with the President of the Consell de Mallorca concerning promotion of Mallorca as a culinary destination for Dutch tourists.

Catalina Cladera together with the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Andreu Serra and the director of the Mallorca Film Commission, Pedro Barbadillo welcomed Ambassador Jan Versteeg, as well as the honorary consul in Mallorca, Ingrid van de Reyt on Monday September 6.

At the meeting, in addition to discussing tourism and the current situation surrounding the pandemic, the parties considered what joint actions they could take aimed at promoting quality tourism through the promotion of alternative options to the sun and sea.

“We will take action during the autumn and winter to work with the Netherlands to promote gastronomic tourism, aimed at visitors interested in learning about other values ​​offered by the island, such as a gastronomic experience and discovering our local product,” explained President Cladera.

In addition, Mallorca is an attractive international destination for film and TV crews and the visit by Ambassador Versteeg coincided with a weeklong visit by a Dutch TV crew recording a travel documentary.

The Council, through the Fundació Mallorca Turisme and the Mallorca Film Commission, assisted in promoting the fact that the island is a safe, quality destination, and organised for a well-respected chef to demonstrate the product and gastronomy of Mallorca during the filming of the programme.

