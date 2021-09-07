Nerja indoor pool starts a new season

Nerja Municipal Indoor Pool reopens its doors for one more season.

The Councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, appeared this morning, Tuesday, September 7, to announce that the Municipal Indoor Pool reopens its doors for one more season.

“As of today, all those who want to use these municipal sports facilities will be able to do so, individually or through scheduled activities, with tranquillity and security since the necessary protocols and measures are applied again against Covid- 19”, he said.

In addition, Rivas has announced that in the next few days the spa, sauna and hot tub area will be reopened, which has been closed since April 2018, an area that was closed by the previous tripartite government.

“We promote and execute the reopening in this mandate, and are taking into account the health situation that has allowed us to recover these types of activities, making these services available to our neighbours again”.

On September 13, the municipal activities scheduled for this season will begin, which includes the swimming adapted for boys and girls, as well as for the elderly, through the Municipal Active Ageing Program, together with the courses previously offered for babies from 6 months, children, adults, pregnant women and aquagym activities.

The opening hours of the Municipal Indoor Pool are from Monday to Friday from 8am to 11pm, Saturdays from 9am to 8pm and Sundays from 10am to 2pm.

