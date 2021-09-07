THE Governing Council of the Balearic Islands has approved the extension of the public call for grants to make more money available to create charging points on Mallorca and the other islands.

The creation of new semi-fast charging points for electric vehicles, will be financed within the framework of the tax on tourist stays in the Balearic Islands alongside measures to promote sustainable tourism, aimed at public entities (PRAL program).

Originally it was planned to spend €6 million and this has now been increased to €10.2 million, with the breakdown of spend being; 2021 €3 million, 2022 €5.9 million and 2023 €1.3 million.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Government is committed to a process of implementation of electric mobility in which the development of the electric vehicle is a step towards a more sustainable model of environmental economy, given that the replacement of combustion engines by vehicles electricity involves saving fossil fuels and reducing CO2 emissions.

It believes that the Balearic Islands are an ideal territory for the promotion of electric vehicle, thanks to their size, requiring short rather than long journeys, the need to optimise energy resources and to improve the tourist experience.

Thank you for reading ‘More money available to create charging points on Mallorca’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.