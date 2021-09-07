New figures released by the RSPCA reveal that on average around one horse is harmed deliberately every day across the summer months in England and Wales.

Despite being a nation of animal lovers, 3,226 incidents of deliberate cruelty towards horses and ponies were recorded over the last five years by the RSPCA.

Summer is the busiest season investigating cruelty for the animal welfare charity and their frontline rescuers are bracing themselves for another busy time saving animals from harm as the number of calls looks set to increase over the next couple of months.

Dr Mark Kennedy, equine welfare expert at the RSPCA, said, “It is really upsetting to think that there are people out there who harm animals on purpose – and the fact that so many horses are the victims of such cruelty is just awful.

“We have seen incidents where horses have been bludgeoned to death, or have been beaten and left injured and bleeding at the side of the road. It is such unimaginable cruelty. That is why we have launched our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign this summer.

“We hope that through our campaign we can raise awareness about the importance of kindness and compassion towards animals and that we can raise vital funds to help support our frontline officers who are out rescuing these animals every single day,” he added.

